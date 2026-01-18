Kazakhstan’s Torpedo claims silver in thrilling IIHF Continental Cup final

The championship match ended in a 4-2 victory for the Nottingham Panthers.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal from Matt Spencer, followed by Bryan Lemos in the 35th, and a successful penalty shot by Zech Cooper in the 36th. In a late surge, HC Torpedo managed to pull back two goals: Stanislav Borovikov scored in the 59th minute, and Mikhail Rakhmanov found the net in the 60th. However, the British side quickly scored to seal the victory.

In the third-place game, Herning Blue Fox of Denmark secured the bronze medal after a shoot-out victory against GKS Katowice of Poland 3-2 (0-1, 0-0, 2-1, 0-0, 1-0).

The best players of the tournament were recognized as follows:

Best Goaltender: Vladislav Pestov (Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk)

Best Defender: Emil Kristensen (Herning Blue Fox)

Best Forward: Didrik Henbrant (Nottingham Panthers)

As Qazinform News Agency reported, during the group stage of the final round, the Kazakh club delivered a dominant 6-2 victory over Herning Blue Fox but suffered a narrow 2-3 overtime loss to France’s Ducs d'Angers.