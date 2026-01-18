EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Torpedo claims silver in thrilling IIHF Continental Cup final

    09:42, 18 January 2026

    In the final of the IIHF Continental Cup, Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk of Kazakhstan faced the host team, the UK's Nottingham Panthers, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing

    Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Torpedo
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    The championship match ended in a 4-2 victory for the Nottingham Panthers.

    The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a goal from Matt Spencer, followed by Bryan Lemos in the 35th, and a successful penalty shot by Zech Cooper in the 36th. In a late surge, HC Torpedo managed to pull back two goals: Stanislav Borovikov scored in the 59th minute, and Mikhail Rakhmanov found the net in the 60th. However, the British side quickly scored to seal the victory.

    In the third-place game, Herning Blue Fox of Denmark secured the bronze medal after a shoot-out victory against GKS Katowice of Poland 3-2 (0-1, 0-0, 2-1, 0-0, 1-0).

    The best players of the tournament were recognized as follows:

    • Best Goaltender: Vladislav Pestov (Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk)
    • Best Defender: Emil Kristensen (Herning Blue Fox)
    • Best Forward: Didrik Henbrant (Nottingham Panthers)

    As Qazinform News Agency reported, during the group stage of the final round, the Kazakh club delivered a dominant 6-2 victory over Herning Blue Fox but suffered a narrow 2-3 overtime loss to France’s Ducs d'Angers.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey UK Oskemen East Kazakhstan region
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All