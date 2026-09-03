Kazakhstan’s top short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev announces retirement

Azhgaliyev shared the decision on social media, reflecting on his 24-year career in short-track speed skating and thanking his family, coaches, teammates, medical staff, specialists and supporters who stood by him throughout his sporting journey.

The athlete said he first took up short-track speed skating 24 years ago, and since 2009 had represented Kazakhstan as a member of the national team.

During his career, Azhgaliyev became a multiple-time Kazakhstan champion across different distances and won the first World Cup gold medal in the history of Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skating. He also repeatedly reached the podium at international competitions.

“I decided to end my career as a professional athlete this year. In every athlete’s life, there comes a moment when it is time to take a step toward a new chapter. For me, that chapter begins now,” Azhgaliyev said.

He added that sport had taught him not only how to compete, but also discipline, patience, character and a sense of responsibility toward his country.

“Looking back at the path I have traveled, I feel not regret, but boundless gratitude and pride. Now it is time to continue this journey in a new capacity,” he said.

Azhgaliyev competed at four Olympic Games during his career.

His Olympic debut came at the 2014 Sochi Games, where he finished fifth. Four years later in PyeongChang, he placed sixth. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, he came within one place of the podium, finishing fourth in the men’s 500-meter event.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Azhgaliyev advanced to the quarterfinals.

He was also twice selected as Kazakhstan’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, in 2018 and 2022.

Despite stepping away from professional competition, Azhgaliyev said his involvement in sport is far from over.

His next goal, he explained, is to use the experience and knowledge accumulated during his career to contribute to the development of Kazakhstani sport.

“Being alongside the national team, helping young athletes, sharing my experience with them and working for the future of Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skating is a civic and sporting duty that I consider my own,” he said.

Azhgaliyev also called on fans to continue supporting the national team and the sport.

“My mission in sport is not over. It will simply continue at a new level,” he wrote on social media.

Azhgaliyev has been one of the most prominent figures in Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skating for many years. He is a multiple-time national champion and a multiple Asian Games medalist.

In 2025, he won gold in the men’s relay at the Asian Winter Games. In 2016, he won a World Cup stage in the 500 meters.

Earlier, Qazinform reported seven Kazakhstani female chess players made FIDE’s September top 100 list.