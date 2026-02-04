Kazakhstan’s top diplomat talks trade, politics, and critical minerals in Washington, D.C.

Discussions focused on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation, highlighting strengthening the trade and economic ties, advancing political dialogue, and expanding interparliamentary engagement in line with the key priorities of the bilateral agenda.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the strategic nature of relations between the two countries and underscored the importance of intensifying contacts between legislative bodies as an effective mechanism for advancing joint initiatives.

In talks with Chairman Mast, both sides welcomed the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue supporting initiatives aimed at expanding trade and economic collaboration, including projects in critical minerals. Particular attention was given to the upcoming visit of a U.S. congressional delegation to Kazakhstan in March.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Senator Daines praised Kazakhstan’s balanced and constructive foreign policy and stressed the importance of establishing favorable legislative conditions in the U.S. Congress for expanding bilateral business ties, including through the introduction of Permanent Normal Trade Relations. He noted ongoing efforts to adopt the necessary legislative decisions aimed at repealing the Jackson-Vanik amendment in the foreseeable future.

Concluding the meetings, Minister Kosherbayev invited the American lawmakers to visit Kazakhstan for practical discussions on further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

