725 babies born in Kazakhstan on Independence Day
14:39, 17 December 2025
725 babies, including seven pairs of twins, were born in medical institutions across the country on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.
Symbolically, the number of boys and girls on this day was almost equal – 362 and 363 respectively.
The birth of children on Independence Day is a special event both for the nation and for the families celebrating the joy of new arrivals.
We congratulate the parents on their babies and wish the newborns strong health, a happy childhood, and a bright future in independent Kazakhstan.
Earlier, it was reported that China plans nationwide free childbirth coverage by 2026.