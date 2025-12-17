725 babies born in Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Symbolically, the number of boys and girls on this day was almost equal – 362 and 363 respectively.

The birth of children on Independence Day is a special event both for the nation and for the families celebrating the joy of new arrivals.

We congratulate the parents on their babies and wish the newborns strong health, a happy childhood, and a bright future in independent Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that China plans nationwide free childbirth coverage by 2026.