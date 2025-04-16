Kazakhstan's top 5 tourist destinations in 2024

The regions mostly visited by tourists are:

5th place — Almaty region

The region attracted 507,5 visitors and remains one of the most popular domestic tourism destinations.

4th place — Shymkent

The city hosted 508,000 tourists and consistently ranks among the leading tourist centers of the country.

3rd place — Akmola region

The Burabay resort area and the region's natural beauty drew 533,000 guests. Akmola region continues to be a hub for domestic recreation and ecotourism.

2nd place — Astana

The capital city welcomed 1.5 million tourists in 2024. Astana is actively developing its business and event tourism sectors.

1st place — Almaty

With 2.3 million visitors, Almaty became the most popular tourist destination of the year. The city attracts guests with its developed infrastructure, natural landscapes, mild climate, and ski resorts.

As reported earlier, Almaty is to launch a new mobile app for tourists.