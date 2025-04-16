Kazakhstan's top 5 tourist destinations in 2024
Kazakhstan welcomed 9.1 million tourists who used the services of hotels and other accommodation sites in 2024. The total volume of tourism services provided reached 300 billion tenge, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The regions mostly visited by tourists are:
5th place — Almaty region
The region attracted 507,5 visitors and remains one of the most popular domestic tourism destinations.
4th place — Shymkent
The city hosted 508,000 tourists and consistently ranks among the leading tourist centers of the country.
3rd place — Akmola region
The Burabay resort area and the region's natural beauty drew 533,000 guests. Akmola region continues to be a hub for domestic recreation and ecotourism.
2nd place — Astana
The capital city welcomed 1.5 million tourists in 2024. Astana is actively developing its business and event tourism sectors.
1st place — Almaty
With 2.3 million visitors, Almaty became the most popular tourist destination of the year. The city attracts guests with its developed infrastructure, natural landscapes, mild climate, and ski resorts.
As reported earlier, Almaty is to launch a new mobile app for tourists.