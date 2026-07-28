Kazakhstan's toll road tariffs remain among world's lowest

According to the company, passenger cars pay an average of about 207 tenge per 100 kilometers on toll roads when using prepaid payment. For trucks, the cost starts at 600 tenge per 100 kilometers, depending on the vehicle's carrying capacity and the road category.

An analysis by QazAvtoJol found that passenger car tolls in Kazakhstan are 15 to 40 times cheaper than those charged on comparable routes in Russia, Türkiye, China, France, and Japan.

The company said toll rates are set by the authorized state body using the monthly calculation index (MCI) as the basis for calculation, and are not determined or adjusted by QazAvtoJol.

The toll charge varies depending on the length of the route, the road's technical category, the type of vehicle and the payment method, with drivers receiving discounted rates when they pay in advance.

On Category I toll roads, passenger cars pay an average of around 207 tenge per 100 kilometers with prepayment, rising to about 235 tenge under the post-payment system. No toll is charged for passenger cars on Category II and III roads.

Commercial freight and passenger vehicles pay differentiated toll rates, with prepaid charges on Category I roads ranging from 800 to 3,700 tenge per 100 kilometers depending on the vehicle's carrying capacity.

For comparison, QazAvtoJol said passenger car tolls for a 100-kilometer journey average around 3,200-4,200 tenge in China, 3,400 tenge in Türkiye, 4,400 tenge in Russia, 7,100 tenge in France, and 8,400 tenge in Japan.

The company also stressed that low toll rates do not justify poor road conditions. Sections where defects affecting road safety are identified are temporarily removed from the toll network until the issues are resolved. According to the national operator, this mechanism was applied to defective sections on 14 toll roads in 2026, with toll charges automatically recalculated and no action required from drivers.

Revenue generated from toll roads is used to finance road repairs and maintenance, purchase specialized equipment, renew road markings, restore traffic signs and guardrails, provide winter maintenance, operate the toll collection system, and improve road safety.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia had agreed to advance the digitalization of trade and logistics.