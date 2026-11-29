In the men's 70 kg quarterfinals, Tokhtasunov faced Kyrgyzstan's Ikhtiar Nishonov. After three rounds, the Kazakh boxer earned a 5–0 win by unanimous decision.

With the win, Farukh Tokhtasunov advances to the next stage to stay in contention for the tournament's gold medal.

Earlier in the competition, Kazakh boxer Karina Ibragimova reached the final in the women's 57 kg division.