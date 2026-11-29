Kazakhstan's Tokhtasunov guarantees himself a medal at World Cup in Tashkent
22:17, 29 November 2026
Farukh Tokhtasunov of Kazakhstan has reached the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, securing at least a bronze medal, Qazinform News Agency cited the National Olympic Committee.
In the men's 70 kg quarterfinals, Tokhtasunov faced Kyrgyzstan's Ikhtiar Nishonov. After three rounds, the Kazakh boxer earned a 5–0 win by unanimous decision.
With the win, Farukh Tokhtasunov advances to the next stage to stay in contention for the tournament's gold medal.
Earlier in the competition, Kazakh boxer Karina Ibragimova reached the final in the women's 57 kg division.