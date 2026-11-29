Kazakh athlete reaches title bout of World Boxing Cup Finals 2026
21:27, 29 November 2026
Kazakh boxer Karina Ibragimova has advanced to the final of the World Boxing Cup Finals 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Competing in the women's 57 kg semifinal, Ibragimova faced Serbia's Natalia Shadrina and won by judges' decision.
With the win, Ibragimova moves on to compete for the tournament's gold medal on December 3.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's Batyrkhan Toleugali won a silver medal at the Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Astana.