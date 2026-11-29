Competing in the women's 57 kg semifinal, Ibragimova faced Serbia's Natalia Shadrina and won by judges' decision.

With the win, Ibragimova moves on to compete for the tournament's gold medal on December 3.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's Batyrkhan Toleugali won a silver medal at the Taekwondo Grand Prix Final in Astana.