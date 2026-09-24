Kazakhstan, UK discuss parliamentary and bilateral cooperation

The delegation also included members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the UK Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, with particular attention to advancing interparliamentary dialogue and implementing the recently ratified Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

Arman Issetov emphasized the importance of further strengthening interparliamentary ties as a key pillar of bilateral engagement. He highlighted the value of expanding direct contacts between members of Kazakhstan's Qurultay and the UK Parliament and maintaining regular exchanges of views on topical issues on the bilateral and international agendas.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The sides discussed the constitutional reforms being undertaken by the Head of State, noting the strong momentum of the Kazakhstan–UK partnership and the significant potential for further expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual interest in further developing cooperation between Astana and London, strengthening interparliamentary ties and maintaining constructive political dialogue on matters of shared interest.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and the UK discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation.