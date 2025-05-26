Kazakhstan’s tennis players learn their spots in ATP Rankings

The top three remain unchanged. Jannik Sinner of Italy retained his top spot, followed by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik dropped eleven spots, landing the 62nd line. Alexander Shevchenko fell out of the top 100, moving from 97th to 103rd. Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko retained the 163rd and 164th standings, respectively.

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia dominate the ATP Doubles Rankings, while Harri Heliovaara of Finland is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov slid eight spots down, landing the 143rd position.

As reported earlier, world No. 12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has cruised into the final of the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.