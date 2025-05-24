Kazakhstan’s Rybakina storms into Strasbourg final

Rybakina beat world No. 23 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil with a score of 7:6, 1:6, 6:2 in three sets of the semifinal round.

Thus, the Kazakhstani tennis player will clash with the winner of the match between American Danielle Collins (ranked 46th in the WTA) and Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova (ranked 19th in the WTA).

The Strasbourg tournament is held from May 18 till 24. The champion will earn €142,610 and 500 WTA ranking points. Last year’s title was claimed by American Madison Keys.

As reported earlier, Rybakina has defeated Magda Linette of Poland in the third-round match.