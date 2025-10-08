Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025: Finance Minister

The meeting discussed the budget execution as well as digitalization of public finances.

According to Takiyev, the republican budget assumes 21.6 trillion tenge in revenue in the fiscal year 2025, with 15.2 trillion tenge in tax revenues, a 23.4% increase compared to a year before.

In nine months of this year, the budget execution stood at 101.6%, while keeping its social orientation, the minister added.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about steps aimed at raising the efficiency of tax and customs administration, revenues to the Special State Fund. The meeting highlighted the realization of the law on public purchases, seeking to reduce timeframes of procedures, increase their transparency and support domestic product makers.

Currently, analysis and control procedures in the treasury’s information system are fully automated.

As part of efforts to digitalize public finances, special focus is placed on the development and enrichment of Big Data, as well as on the implementation of artificial intelligence in the tax and customs sectors.

Speaking about the results of the state audit, Minister Takiyev said that during the first eight months of the current year, 791 inspections were conducted, revealing financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of continuing systemic work to ensure sustainable public finances, meet all social commitments as well as further promote digitalization and implement advanced control mechanisms.

Earlier, it was reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to visit Tajikistan on October 9-10, 2025.