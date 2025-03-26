Kazakhstan's table tennis team to vie at International tournament in Slovenia

Among the participants are renowned athletes such as a bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games, silver medalist of the 2024 World Championships, and multiple European Championship medalist, Simon Gauzy of France, a five-time Olympian and European Champion, Andrej Gaćina of Croatia, a three-time Southeast Asian Games champion, Isaac Kwok of Singapore, and an Asian champion and World Championships bronze medalist, Sato Hitomi of Japan.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Alan Kurmangaliyev, Zauresh Akasheva, Aidos Kenzhigulov, and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova.

The tournament will take place on March 25-29.

As reported earlier, Kirill Gerassimenko has become the absolute national table tennis champion of Kazakhstan.