Kazakhstan’s swimming team reaches men’s 4×100-meter medley relay final at Asian Games
10:09, 22 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s men’s swimming team has advanced to the final of the 2026 Asian Games, which are being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani swimmers competed in the 4×100-meter medley relay, completing the distance in 3:38.65 and finishing third overall in the preliminary standings.
The result secured Kazakhstan a place in the final of the event.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan advanced to two artistic gymnastics finals at the Asian Games.