EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan’s swimming team reaches men’s 4×100-meter medley relay final at Asian Games

    10:09, 22 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s men’s swimming team has advanced to the final of the 2026 Asian Games, which are being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s swimming team reaches men’s 4×100-meter medley relay final at Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nikita Basov

    The Kazakhstani swimmers competed in the 4×100-meter medley relay, completing the distance in 3:38.65 and finishing third overall in the preliminary standings.

    The result secured Kazakhstan a place in the final of the event.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan advanced to two artistic gymnastics finals at the Asian Games. 

    Sport Swimming Asian Games Japan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All