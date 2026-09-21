Kazakhstan advances to 2 artistic gymnastics finals at Asian Games

Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi, Dmitriy Patanin, Nurtan Idrissov, and Ilyas Azizov represented Kazakhstan in the qualification round.

Karimi secured a place in the floor exercise final after scoring 13.833 points.

Kazakhstan also qualified for the men’s team final, finishing fourth with 237.829 points.

In the individual all-around, Idrisov finished ninth, while Azizov placed 13th.

China’s Zhang Boheng topped the all-around qualification, followed by Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka in second and Daiki Hashimoto in third.

Kurbanov, Azizov, Idrissov, and Patanin did not advance to the individual apparatus finals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Assel Kanay won the Asian Games karate silver.