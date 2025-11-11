EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Aibat Myrzamuratov racks up another medal at Islamic Games

    08:16, 11 November 2025

    Kazakhstani swimmer Aibat Myrzamuratov won his third bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s swimmer Aibat Myrzamuratov racks up another medal at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

    According to the Sports and Physical Culture Committee, Aibat Myrzamuratov added his third bronze medal after finishing the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:17.90.

    Ранее пловец выступил во втором финале и на дистанции 100 метров брассом и пришел с третьим с результатом 1:02.11.

    Earlier, the Kazakhstani athlete was placed third in the men’s 100m breaststroke, and in the men’s 200m individual medley final.

    Previously, it was reported Team Kazakhstan won a gold medal in men's team table tennis event at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

    Sport Swimming Events Saudi Arabia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All