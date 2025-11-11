Kazakhstan’s swimmer Aibat Myrzamuratov racks up another medal at Islamic Games

According to the Sports and Physical Culture Committee, Aibat Myrzamuratov added his third bronze medal after finishing the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:17.90.

Ранее пловец выступил во втором финале и на дистанции 100 метров брассом и пришел с третьим с результатом 1:02.11.

Earlier, the Kazakhstani athlete was placed third in the men’s 100m breaststroke, and in the men’s 200m individual medley final.

Previously, it was reported Team Kazakhstan won a gold medal in men's team table tennis event at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.