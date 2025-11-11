Islamic Solidarity Games: Kazakhstan claims men's team table tennis gold

With its star trio of Kirill Gerasimekno, Alan Kurmangaliyev, and Aidos Kenzhigulov, Kazakhstan triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Iran’s Benyamin Faraji, Mohammad Mousavi Taher, and Amir Hossein Hodai.

Alan Kurmangaliyev and Aidos Kenzhigulov won a doubles match against Benyamin Faraji and Mohammad Mousavi Taher 2-1, with Kirill Gerasimekno and Alan Kurmangaliyev claiming a 3-0 victory each against Amir Hossein Hodai and Benyamin Faraji in singles matches.

Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimekno and Alan Kurmangaliyev will also play in singles and doubles events at the Games.

