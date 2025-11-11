EN
    Islamic Solidarity Games: Kazakhstan claims men's team table tennis gold

    07:19, 11 November 2025

    Team Kazakhstan won a gold medal in men's team table tennis event at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    With its star trio of Kirill Gerasimekno, Alan Kurmangaliyev, and Aidos Kenzhigulov, Kazakhstan triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Iran’s Benyamin Faraji, Mohammad Mousavi Taher, and Amir Hossein Hodai.

    Alan Kurmangaliyev and Aidos Kenzhigulov won a doubles match against Benyamin Faraji and Mohammad Mousavi Taher 2-1, with Kirill Gerasimekno and Alan Kurmangaliyev claiming a 3-0 victory each against Amir Hossein Hodai and Benyamin Faraji in singles matches.

    Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimekno and Alan Kurmangaliyev will also play in singles and doubles events at the Games.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy claims three medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games. 

    Table Tennis Sport Events Saudi Arabia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
