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    2026 Youth Olympic Games open in Senegal, as Kazakhstan joins parade of nations

    20:48, 1 November 2026

    Senegal hosted the opening ceremony of the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games, marking the first time the event has taken place on the African continent, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    2026 Youth Olympic Games open in Senegal, as Kazakhstan joins parade of nations
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    The ceremony took place at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.

    Senegal
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

    Organizers prepared an extensive artistic program celebrating Senegal’s history, cultural heritage and traditions, as well as the diversity of African cultures.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    More than 1,000 people took part in preparing the show, including over 600 dancers from different regions of the country. The program featured traditional African dances, musical performances, theatrical productions and modern visual effects. Local artisans created around 1,500 costumes for the ceremony.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    The performance explored Africa’s history, cultural diversity, traditions and connections between generations. It also highlighted contemporary African culture and youth creativity. The program included two themed productions, La Quête and Alkebulan Live, dedicated to Africa’s history and cultural heritage.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    One of the ceremony’s highlights was the parade of national delegations. Judoka Fatima Supygalieva and beach volleyball player Alikhan Agabek carried Kazakhstan’s flag.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    Both athletes won gold medals at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. In 2026, Supygalieva also became a world champion in cadet judo.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    Another key moment was the lighting of the Olympic flame. It was lit on September 10 at the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens before being transported to Senegal.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    The Olympic torch relay, held under the motto “Pass the Energy,” covered all 14 regions of Senegal. Among the torchbearers were actor Omar Sy, blogger Khaby Lame and representatives of Senegalese sports.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    Photo credit: NOC

    The final stage of the relay took place in Dakar on October 30. The lighting of the Olympic cauldron at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium marked the official start of the Games.

    More than 2,000 athletes are expected to compete at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games. Kazakhstan is represented by 18 athletes across 11 sports.

    Senegal, Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
    PHoto credit: NOC

    A new athlete admission system has been introduced for the 2026 Games. Unlike previous editions of the Youth Olympic Games, no qualifying tournaments were held. Invitation quotas were allocated by the International Olympic Committee in cooperation with international sports federations, based on established participation criteria.

    The competitions will take place across three locations - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly - and conclude on November 13.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina placed fifth after the short program at the second stage of the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada in Kelowna.

    Youth of Kazakhstan Sport Olympic Games Society Africa
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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