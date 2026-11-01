2026 Youth Olympic Games open in Senegal, as Kazakhstan joins parade of nations

The ceremony took place at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000 spectators.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

Organizers prepared an extensive artistic program celebrating Senegal’s history, cultural heritage and traditions, as well as the diversity of African cultures.

Photo credit: NOC

More than 1,000 people took part in preparing the show, including over 600 dancers from different regions of the country. The program featured traditional African dances, musical performances, theatrical productions and modern visual effects. Local artisans created around 1,500 costumes for the ceremony.

Photo credit: NOC

The performance explored Africa’s history, cultural diversity, traditions and connections between generations. It also highlighted contemporary African culture and youth creativity. The program included two themed productions, La Quête and Alkebulan Live, dedicated to Africa’s history and cultural heritage.

Photo credit: NOC

One of the ceremony’s highlights was the parade of national delegations. Judoka Fatima Supygalieva and beach volleyball player Alikhan Agabek carried Kazakhstan’s flag.

Photo credit: NOC

Both athletes won gold medals at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. In 2026, Supygalieva also became a world champion in cadet judo.

Photo credit: NOC

Another key moment was the lighting of the Olympic flame. It was lit on September 10 at the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens before being transported to Senegal.

Photo credit: NOC

The Olympic torch relay, held under the motto “Pass the Energy,” covered all 14 regions of Senegal. Among the torchbearers were actor Omar Sy, blogger Khaby Lame and representatives of Senegalese sports.

Photo credit: NOC

The final stage of the relay took place in Dakar on October 30. The lighting of the Olympic cauldron at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium marked the official start of the Games.

More than 2,000 athletes are expected to compete at the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games. Kazakhstan is represented by 18 athletes across 11 sports.

PHoto credit: NOC

A new athlete admission system has been introduced for the 2026 Games. Unlike previous editions of the Youth Olympic Games, no qualifying tournaments were held. Invitation quotas were allocated by the International Olympic Committee in cooperation with international sports federations, based on established participation criteria.

The competitions will take place across three locations - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly - and conclude on November 13.

🎥 VIDEO NEWS RELEASE The Youth Olympic Games #Dakar2026 opened on Saturday 31 October, with a colourful and vibrant Opening Ceremony that celebrated African culture, creativity and the Olympic spirit. Broadcast-quality footage here: https://t.co/muJS40EolZ https://t.co/gjGyqVwvx0 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 31, 2026

The rhythm of the drums. The spirit of a nation. 🥁🇸🇳🔥 Queen Mother Alkebulan makes a spectacular entrance, accompanied by traditional Senegalese dancers and music, in a celebration of the country's rich cultural heritage. #Olympics #YouthOlympics #Dakar2026 #OpeningCeremony https://t.co/uACh0EbxNf — The Olympic Games™ (@Olympics) October 31, 2026

Super proud of Senegal for an amazing opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games! 🇸🇳 Senegal rekk ! @Olympics #Dakar2026 https://t.co/ecYCUCNnJV — Harmony (@IamHarmony) November 1, 2026

SENEGAL MAKES OLYMPIC HISTORY AS AFRICA HOSTS ITS FIRST OLYMPIC EVENT Senegal has made history by becoming the first African country to host an Olympic event, as Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opened on October 31. The fourth Summer Youth Olympics bring together 2,700 athletes from 204 National Olympic Committees competing across 25 sports until November 13. President Kagame joined Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the opening ceremony. Rwanda is represented by nine athletes across five disciplines. #Dakar26 #FactsOnRwanda https://t.co/kk4AMGglfz — Facts On Rwanda (@FactsOnRwanda) November 1, 2026

💚💛❤️ The Senegalese national anthem rings out around the Stade Abdoulaye Wade. A proud moment. #Olympics #YouthOlympics #Dakar2026 #OpeningCeremony @jojdakar2026 https://t.co/eH8BOhJWk2 — The Olympic Games™ (@Olympics) October 31, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Sofia Samodelkina placed fifth after the short program at the second stage of the ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada in Kelowna.