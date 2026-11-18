The most growth was recorded in sunflower oil production, with unrefined sunflower oil production growing by 57% and refined oil output by 39%.

The growth has been driven by several factors, including expanding sunflower acreage, closer cooperation between processing plants and farmers through forward contracts for raw material procurement, increased processing capacity, and a stronger focus on producing value-added products. Steady demand for Kazakh oil and fat products in international markets remains one of the key drivers of growth.

In 2026, the area planted with oilseed crops in Kazakhstan, excluding cotton, exceeded 5.179 million hectares, up 30% compared to the previous year.

The combined processing capacity of Kazakhstan’s oil mills now exceeds 5.4 million tonnes of oilseeds annually, including 4.6 million tonnes dedicated to sunflower processing. Despite the expansion of cultivated areas, processors continue to face raw material shortages, leaving part of the industry’s capacity underutilized.

Two projects for the production of seed fat and margarine, with a capacity of 72,000 and 50,000 tons a year, respectively, will be commissioned in 2027-2028.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s sunflower oil exports increased by 48.5% during January-August, reaching 672.8 million US dollars.