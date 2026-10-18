Kazakhstan’s sunflower oil exports grow by 48.5%

In volume terms, exports grew by 35.9% to 611,400 tons. By 2025, Kazakhstan had become one of the world’s six largest exporters of sunflower oil and ranked as the second-largest supplier to China. The country is also among the top three exporters of sunflower meal to both the European Union and China, while supplying a significant share of Central Asia’s demand.

Kazakhstan is expanding exports of both agricultural commodities and processed food products, with several categories recording growth rates well above the overall export trend.

The grain sector also posted strong results. Wheat exports rose 26.5% to 1.25 billion US dollars, with more than 5.5 million tons shipped abroad, up 13.8% year-on-year.

Exports of processed grain products increased as well. Wheat and wheat-rye flour exports climbed 36% to 400 million US dollars, while shipment volumes rose 22.8% to 1.38 million tons.

Flaxseed exports recorded one of the fastest growth rates, increasing 2.3-fold in value to $387.8 million and 2.5-fold in volume to 780,800 tons.

Exports of prepared animal feed rose 60.8% to $577.6 million, while physical volumes increased 44.2%.

Combined exports of sunflower oil, flour, and prepared animal feed reached $1.65 billion, approximately 48% higher than a year earlier, highlighting Kazakhstan’s growing role as a supplier of value-added agricultural products.

Earlier, Kazakhstan was reported to be among the world’s leading wheat producers, accounting for 2.3% of global wheat output.

Notably, Kazakhstan enters world’s top 6 sunflower oil exporters.