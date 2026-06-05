Kazakhstan enters world’s top 6 sunflower oil exporters

He said Kazakhstan remains the leading supplier of vegetable oils to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, accounting for more than 90% of imports in both countries. He added that the country fully supplies Central Asia with sunflower meal and ranks among the top three exporters of the product to the European Union.

“The sector’s foreign trade performance reflects steady growth. In 2025, trade turnover in the oil and fat industry reached $1.3 billion, up 62.7% year-on-year. Exports increased by 68%, while the positive trade balance nearly doubled to $522.8 million,” Aldazharov said.

The upward trend has continued into 2026. In the first quarter of the year, the sector’s trade turnover reached $440.7 million, marking a 44.7% increase. Exports rose by 62.2% to $338.7 million.

Sunflower oil remains the industry’s leading export product, accounting for 77.4% of export revenues, or $707.6 million in 2025. The main export destinations were Uzbekistan, China and Tajikistan.

The sector’s growth is driving further development in processing industries, expansion of cultivated areas and related sectors, including livestock farming and food production. Experts say continued growth could help Kazakhstan strengthen its position among the world’s leading exporters of oil and fat products and move closer to its goal of becoming one of the top three global suppliers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.