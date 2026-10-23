Snow, blizzards and ground frosts forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 24

Almaty. Temperatures are expected to drop to -2 to- 4 °C overnight on October 24.

Abai region. Snow, ground blizzard and icy road conditions are expected in the west, north and central parts of the region overnight. Light snow, ground blizzard and black ice are forecast in the north, east and central areas during the day. Fog is expected in the south at night and in the morning. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m/s in the east and southwest.

Akmola region. Light snow and icy conditions are expected in the east overnight. Fog is forecast in the west and south overnight and in the morning.

Almaty region. Northeasterly winds with gusts of 18-23 m/s are expected in the east and mountainous areas. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to drop to -1-6°C across the region. High fire danger persists in the west, east and central parts of the region.

Atyrau region. Easterly and southeasterly winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the southwest during the day. Extreme fire danger persists across the region.

East Kazakhstan region. Snow, ground blizzard and icy road conditions are expected in the north, east and mountainous areas. Fog is forecast in the north. Gusts of northwesterly winds will reach 15-18 m/s in the south.

Zhambyl region. Fog will blanket mountainous areas. Northeasterly winds of 15-20 m/s are forecast in the southwest, northeast and mountainous areas, with gusts reaching 23-28 m/s. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -1-6°C across the region. High fire danger persists in the north and south.

Zhetysu region. Northeasterly winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the east and mountainous areas. Near Alakol Lake, gusts may reach 23-28 m/s. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to drop to -2 to -7 °C. Extreme fire danger persists in the east of the region, while high fire danger is expected in the south.

West Kazakhstan region. Easterly winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the west and south during the day. High fire danger persists in the northwest, west, south and east.

Karaganda region. Light snow is expected in the north overnight, while snow is forecast in the east. Fog and icy road conditions are expected in the north and east overnight and in the morning. Extreme fire danger persists in the west.

Kostanay region. Fog is expected in the west, north and east overnight and in the morning. High fire danger persists in the south.

Kyzylorda region. Dust storms are expected in the north, east and central parts of the region during the day. Northeasterly winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s are forecast in the east overnight and during the day, with gusts reaching 23-28 m/s in the east during the day. Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -3°C in the north and central parts of the region. Extreme fire danger persists across the region, with high fire danger in the north.

Mangystau region. A dust storm is expected in the north during the day. Easterly winds with gusts of 15–20 m/s are forecast in the west, north, and central parts of the region. High fire danger persists across the region, while extreme fire danger is forecast in the central areas.

Pavlodar region. Light snow and icy roads are expected in the south and east overnight. Fog is forecast in the west, north and east at night and in the morning.

North Kazakhstan region. Fog is expected in the west, north and south overnight and in the morning. Gusts of southwesterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the west, north and south during the day.

Turkistan region. Dust storms are expected in the north on October 24 and 25. Northeasterly winds of 15-20 m/s are forecast in the west, north, mountainous and foothill areas, with gusts reaching 23-28 m/s. Nighttime temperatures in the north are expected to drop to as low as -3°. High fire danger persists in the north, west, central parts and foothill areas.

Ulytau region. Fog is expected in the west, north and east overnight and in the morning. Gusts of northeasterly winds may reach 15 m/s in the south during the day. Extreme fire danger persists in the west and central parts of the region.