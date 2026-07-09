Kazakhstan’s subsidies for aquafarming rise by 11.5 times

The size of state subsidies also rose by 11.5 times since 2021 to reach 5.3 billion tenge.

He announced 23,000 tons of fish were grown last year. Capital investment rose to 5.8 billion tenge in 2025, 4 billion tenge for the first five months in 2026.

Serik Sermagambetov revealed 95 fish farming and processing projects worth 24.1 billion tenge were implemented between 2021 and 2025 with a projected capacity up to 22,000 tons a year. Currently, the pool includes 41 large investment projects up to 60 billion tenge. The largest are developed in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions.

He noted this year 14 potential projects worth 20 billion tenge were defined jointly with akimats. As of now 10 fish farms have received loans up to 8.7 billion tenge.

Earlier, he said fish consumption in Kazakhstan nearly doubled.