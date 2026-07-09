Fish consumption in Kazakhstan nearly doubles, Agriculture Ministry

He said in April, 2021, the Kazakh Government adopted the 2030 fishery development program. One of its priorities is to expand state support of aquatic households to decrease the burden on water resources and ensure their steady modernization.

The main program indicators are to increase fish rearing from 7 to 270,000 tons a year, increase domestic fish consumption from 67 to 134,000 tons a year and rise natural fish population by 7% up to 237,000 tons.

Last year, the fish market reached 196,500 tons, 13% up compared to the previous year.

He announced 49,600 tons of fish were captured, 23,000 tons were raised, 21,000 tons were exported, and 55,000 tons were imported. Thus, average fish consumption per capita rose from 4 to 7 kg against the recommended 11 kg mark.

He also said 537 aquatic households operate in Kazakhstan, generating some 12,000 jobs. There are 20 water resources of republican and international significance which are divided into 368 sections.

73 processing enterprises with a capacity of 126,000 tons a year are present countrywide. Of which 20 have the right to export fish products to the EU nations, 50 types of fish are exported to 21 countries around the world. Last year the country’s fish processing reached 37,000 that is 24% more against 2024.

To note, Kazakhstan’s fisheries investment portfolio reaches 60bn tenge.