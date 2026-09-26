EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Games

    09:24, 26 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova has won a bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games canoeing and kayaking competition in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.

    Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC

    Competing in the women’s canoe single 500-meter final, Sukhanova, a member of Kazakhstan’s national team and Asian champion, finished third to claim the bronze medal. She clocked 1:59.688.

    Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / Kazinform

    The gold medal went to Chinese Wang Nan, while the silver was won by Arina Tanamitsheva from  Uzbekistan. 

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Mariya Shuvalova had qualified for the women's 400-meter final at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

    Asian Games Sport Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All