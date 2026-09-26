Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Games

Competing in the women’s canoe single 500-meter final, Sukhanova, a member of Kazakhstan’s national team and Asian champion, finished third to claim the bronze medal. She clocked 1:59.688.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / Kazinform

The gold medal went to Chinese Wang Nan, while the silver was won by Arina Tanamitsheva from Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Mariya Shuvalova had qualified for the women's 400-meter final at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.