Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova wins bronze at 2026 Asian Games
09:24, 26 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Stella Sukhanova has won a bronze medal at the 20th Asian Games canoeing and kayaking competition in Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate.
Competing in the women’s canoe single 500-meter final, Sukhanova, a member of Kazakhstan’s national team and Asian champion, finished third to claim the bronze medal. She clocked 1:59.688.
The gold medal went to Chinese Wang Nan, while the silver was won by Arina Tanamitsheva from Uzbekistan.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Mariya Shuvalova had qualified for the women's 400-meter final at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.