EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan's Statistics Bureau reveals inflation data

    20:21, 5 January 2026

    Monthly inflation for December 2025 stood at 0.9%, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    inflation
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    During the month, prices for food products increased by 1.2%, non-food goods rose by 0.7%, and paid services edged up by 0.6%

    Over the past month, prices for oranges declined by 2.6%, carrots by 2%, sugar by 1.3%, and eggs by 0.1%. Conversely, prices rose for concentrated milk by 2.1%, hard cheese by 1.8%, and vegetable juices by 1.6%.

    Automobiles became 0.4% cheaper, and electrical appliances dropped by 0.9%. Meanwhile, smartphone prices rose by 0.9%, and personal hygiene products increased by 1.1%.

    In the public utilities sector, tariffs for sewerage decreased by 2.4% and cold water by 0.9%. During the month, however, taxi services became 1.8% more expensive. Prices for bathhouse visits rose by 2.1%, and cinema tickets by 2.9%.

    Annual inflation for 2025 reached 12.3%. Over the past year, food prices surged by 13.5%, and non-food products by 11.1%. Paid service tariffs rose by 12%.

    Among food items, annual price decreases were recorded for tomatoes at 7.9%, rice at 4.8%, cucumbers at 4.7%, bell peppers at 2.7%, and dried apricots at 2%. In contrast, prices rose for grapes by 7.7% and green tea by 7.9%.

    For non-food items, price hikes were noted for shoe cream at 10.8%, sink mixers at 8.5%, and electric drills at 6.6%.

    In 2025, housing and utility tariffs saw a 13.1% drop for cold water. Additionally, prices for shoe repairs fell by 10.1%, postal services by 8.9%, and car insurance by 6.5%.

    Regionally, the lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in the city of Almaty and the Kostanay region at 11.7%, as well as in the Abai, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions at 11.8% each.

    Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rate stood at 12.4 percent in November 2025, down from 12.6 percent in October.

    Kazakhstan Inflation Statistics Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All