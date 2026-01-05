Kazakhstan's Statistics Bureau reveals inflation data

During the month, prices for food products increased by 1.2%, non-food goods rose by 0.7%, and paid services edged up by 0.6%

Over the past month, prices for oranges declined by 2.6%, carrots by 2%, sugar by 1.3%, and eggs by 0.1%. Conversely, prices rose for concentrated milk by 2.1%, hard cheese by 1.8%, and vegetable juices by 1.6%.

Automobiles became 0.4% cheaper, and electrical appliances dropped by 0.9%. Meanwhile, smartphone prices rose by 0.9%, and personal hygiene products increased by 1.1%.

In the public utilities sector, tariffs for sewerage decreased by 2.4% and cold water by 0.9%. During the month, however, taxi services became 1.8% more expensive. Prices for bathhouse visits rose by 2.1%, and cinema tickets by 2.9%.

Annual inflation for 2025 reached 12.3%. Over the past year, food prices surged by 13.5%, and non-food products by 11.1%. Paid service tariffs rose by 12%.

Among food items, annual price decreases were recorded for tomatoes at 7.9%, rice at 4.8%, cucumbers at 4.7%, bell peppers at 2.7%, and dried apricots at 2%. In contrast, prices rose for grapes by 7.7% and green tea by 7.9%.

For non-food items, price hikes were noted for shoe cream at 10.8%, sink mixers at 8.5%, and electric drills at 6.6%.

In 2025, housing and utility tariffs saw a 13.1% drop for cold water. Additionally, prices for shoe repairs fell by 10.1%, postal services by 8.9%, and car insurance by 6.5%.

Regionally, the lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in the city of Almaty and the Kostanay region at 11.7%, as well as in the Abai, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions at 11.8% each.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s annual inflation rate stood at 12.4 percent in November 2025, down from 12.6 percent in October.