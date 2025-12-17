Kazakhstan’s annual inflation down in November

The data revealed a slowdown in annual inflation was recorded in 11 regions, while inflation accelerated in five regions and remained unchanged in four.

Food prices rose 13.4 percent year-on-year in November, slightly lower than 13.5 percent in October. The highest increase in food prices was observed in Ulytau region at 17.1 percent, while the lowest was recorded in Almaty at 11.2 percent.

Non-food goods prices increased by 11.2 percent year-on-year in November, compared with 11.0 percent in October. The highest growth was recorded in Aktobe and Zhetysu regions (13.2 percent each), while the lowest was in West Kazakhstan region at 8.6 percent.

The growth rate of prices for paid services slowed to 12.3 percent year-on-year in November, down from 12.9 percent in October. At the same time, price growth in Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions was significantly below the national average, at 9.4 percent each.

On a monthly basis, inflation across the country rose by 0.8 percent in November.

