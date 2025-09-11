Kazakhstan's State Counselor met with heads of state analytical structures

Those present debated measures and further steps for coordinating the activities of analytical structures and strengthening their cooperation.

They also considered measures for mutual exchange of analytical research outcomes and opportunities for wider use of the National Statistics Bureau data.

He said the President’s Address to the Nation titled Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Key Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation requires in-depth expert analysis and the development of recommendations for the implementation of specific initiatives.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address to the Nation.