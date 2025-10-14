Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue reaches 17.3 tn tenge

He said growth rates made 116% compared to the same period in 2024, or 2.4 trillion tenge.

Budget receipts reached 10.5 trillion tenge, the plan was executed by 97.3%.

The Minister added that local budget revenue amounted to 6.8 trillion tenge. The plan was overfulfilled by 704 billion tenge.

It was reported earlier, the Government of Kazakhstan is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 14, at 10:00 a.m. to review the country’s socioeconomic development and national budget execution for the first nine months of 2025.