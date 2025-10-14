Kazakh Government to review socioeconomic development for past 9 months

According to the National Statistical Bureau, the country’s GDP growth reached 6.5% from January to August 2025.

The country's industry sector grew by 7.6%, with manufacturing up 6.5% year-over-year.

The key growth drivers of the processing sector are machinery by 15.1%, food production by 10.1%, oil refining by 7.6%, chemical industry by7.5%, and metallurgy by 1.1%.

Trade also rose by 8.9%, driven by wholesale trade (66.6% of the sector).

The most growth was recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).

The key goal of the Government is to double the country’s GDP by 2029 up to 450 billion US dollars, which requires to increase investments by more than 2.5 times.

Last week, the Government debated the issues related to the modernization of compulsory social health insurance and measures to reduce the shadow economy.