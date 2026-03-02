Kazakhstan’s state budget exceeds revenue target in January-February

The Committee added the execution rate for tax revenue reached 113.7%.

According to the agency, the positive trend was driven by the main revenue-generating taxes. Thus, corporate income tax (CIT) revenues increased by 16.9%, or 118 billion tenge, while value-added tax (VAT) revenues rose by 38.8%, amounting to an additional 428.6 billion tenge in growth.

VAT plan execution as of March 1 amounted to 119.8%, totaling 1,534.5 billion tenge against a planned 1,281 billion tenge.

The State Revenue Committee highlighted that the results of the first two months of the year objectively reflect the state of budgetary revenues and confirm steady growth in receipts.

The actual figures demonstrate a positive trend in tax revenues and correspond to the current macroeconomic conditions, it said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan generates 136 billion tenge in revenue from the Google tax since 2022.