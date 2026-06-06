Kazakhstan’s stand praised by ENCI President at World Dog Show 2026

For Kazakhstan, participation in the World Dog Show 2026 holds particular significance. On one of the world’s foremost cynological stages, the Tazy - Kazakhstan’s national breed, which received preliminary recognition from the International Cynological Federation (FCI) in 2024 - is being showcased.

The involvement of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan marks a crucial step in the breed’s steady journey toward full international recognition.

In an interview with Qazinform News Agency, Dino Muto, President of ENCI (Ente Nazionale della Cinofilia Italiana - the Italian National Cynological Union) and Italy’s representative in the International Cynological Federation (FCI), commented on the performance of Kazakh dogs at the event.

Photo credit: The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

Muto praised Kazakhstan’s stand at the Bologna event, stressing the importance of preserving national traditions and expressing confidence that Kazakh breeds such as the Tazy and Tobet would soon achieve international recognition at the FCI level.

He noted that the exhibition was a remarkable occasion with an impressive atmosphere, and said he was proud to attend it on behalf of FCI.

He emphasized that hosting Kazakhstan as a guest was a great honor, and presenting its breeds to a global audience was especially significant.

According to him, the dogs demonstrated outstanding qualities and character, and he believed they would achieve success once the recognition process was completed.

The second day of the World Dog Show 2026 was dedicated to breeds from the second and fourth groups, bringing together some of the largest and smallest dogs.

Muto estimated that around 8,000 dogs were present at the exhibition that day. He highlighted the scale of the event, noting that 70 countries were represented and 31,000 participants registered.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan brought record number of Tazy dogs to World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna.