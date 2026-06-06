Kazakhstan brings record number of Tazy dogs to World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna

This year, global attention is focused on a delegation from Kazakhstan, which has unveiled a large-scale national pavilion dedicated to Kazakh culture and the Tazy, the country's national sighthound breed.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the World Dog Show 2026 is particularly significant, as the Kazakh Tazy - a national breed that obtained preliminary recognition from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in 2024 - is being showcased on one of the world's leading canine platforms. The participation of the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan marks another important step toward securing the breed’s full international recognition.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

A key event for Kazakhstan was the 4th FCI World Judges Congress, held on June 2. The congress serves as a professional forum bringing together expert judges from around the world.

As part of the congress, the Union delivered a special lecture dedicated to the Kazakh Tazy. The presentation covered the breed’s history, its connection to the traditional culture of the Kazakh people, its functional role as a sighthound, and the defining characteristics that shape its unique type. Particular attention was given to breed type, conformation, movement, temperament, and other features essential for judging in the show ring.

Photo credit: Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

From June 3 to 7, a presentation stand dedicated to the Kazakh Tazy is operating within the framework of the World Dog Show 2026.

Located at the heart of the exhibition venue, the Kazakhstan pavilion is highly visible and accessible to most visitors and participants. Spanning more than 50 square meters, it features a traditional Kazakh yurt and extensive information about the Tazy breed.

Alongside the presentation program, the most important exhibition stage will also take place - the entry of Kazakh Tazy dogs into the ring.

Photo credit: The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

12 Tazy dogs will be judged by international experts and presented to spectators, competing for prestigious titles while demonstrating the beauty and distinctive characteristics that make the Tazy Kazakhstan’s iconic national sighthound.

Photo credit: The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

On June 5, the Kazakh Tazy participated in the Club Show and ENCI Winner, important events within the World Dog Show 2026 program.

On Saturday, participation will continue in the main program of the World Dog Show. On the same day, the Kazakh Tazy will also appear at the TOP Dog 2026 stage - a vibrant international show that will draw the attention of the global cynological community.

Photo credit: The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

TOP Dog 2026 is a spectacular event designed for the general public, the media, and the international exhibition community. For the Kazakh Tazy, which is currently in the stage of preliminary international recognition, such a platform holds special value. Today, for the further promotion of the breed, it is important not only to receive expert evaluations but also to gain worldwide visibility.

As it was reported, efforts to preserve and develop Kazakhstan’s native dog breeds - the Tazy and the Tobet - have received strong state support. On January 3, 2023, Kazakhstan adopted a law on the preservation and breeding of Kazakh dog breeds, establishing the legal framework for this work.

Photo credit: The Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan

On September 3, 2024, the FCI granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy and officially designated Kazakhstan as the breed’s country of origin. Over the next period of at least ten years, Kazakhstan will have to continue developing the breed and collecting breeding and research data required for full recognition.

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform, President of the Union of Cynologists of KazakhstanBauyrzhan Serikkali spoke about the rigorous selection process and preparation of the dogs for the event.

“This year, we brought a record number of Tazy dogs - 12 representatives of our national breed. Meanwhile, the Union of Cynologists of Kazakhstan brought four dogs. A special panel of experts carefully evaluated dogs across Kazakhstan and chose those that best matched the breed type and standard. Among them, the male dog Daster was recognized for his exemplary conformation and chosen to represent Kazakhstan at the prestigious TOP Dog 2026 show. Each country is represented by only one dog in this ring. More than a competition, it serves as a powerful platform for promoting both our nation and our unique national breed,” Serikkali said.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs were officially listed in Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book.