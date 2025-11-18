Kazakhstan’s squad shines at UEFA European U-17 Championships

The Kazakh youngsters went up against teams from football powerhouses — the Netherlands, Croatia, and Albania.

The victory in the opening match against host Croatia was especially significant. Team Kazakhstan not only competed strongly against a team from a country with a rich football tradition but also secured a 2-1 win. In the next round, they lost 1-4 to the Netherlands, but bounced back with another 2-1 victory over Albania in the final group match. Finishing with 6 points, Kazakhstan topped the group, followed by Croatia (also 6 points), the Netherlands (4 points), and Albania (1 point).

“Confident and daring boys are growing here in Kazakhstan,” said David Loria, General Secretary of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, praising the team’s performance.

He emphasized that this result represents an important step in the development of Kazakh youth football, praising the team’s collective spirit, dedication, and professional preparation. Loria encouraged the players to enter the next stage with the same confidence and a clear plan, maintaining their momentum.

In the next stage of qualification, Kazakhstan will face even tougher competition — 28 teams that finished in the top two of all qualifying groups. These teams compete in League A, with seven spots up for grabs for the UEFA U-17 Championships 2026 in Estonia, as well as for the World Cup in Qatar. Kazakhstan’s exact opponents will be announced on December 10.

As for the football academies that developed the players of Kazakhstan’s 2025 U-17 team, the majority — 11 players — come from the Kairat Academy. Five players represent Jas Qyran Academy (another Almaty club), and another five are from Shakhter Karaganda Academy. The Ordabasy Academy contributed two players, while Maktaaral, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Sion (Switzerland) each provided one player to the squad.

