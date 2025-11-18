Kazakhstan's Bublik finishes 2025 season with career-best earnings

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Kazakhstan’s top tennis player delivered the best season of his career. In 2025, Bublik earned $2,905,991 (about 1.5 billion tenge) in ATP events — a personal record. His total career earnings have now reached $10,646,354 (5.5 billion tenge). He ended the year ranked 11th in the ATP standings, the highest placing of his career.

In 2025, Bublik won four tournaments, raising his career tally to eight titles.

Bublik became a Kazakhstani citizen in November 2016, having previously competed under the Russian flag.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has entered the Guinness World Records with a WTA Finals record for the largest prize money in tennis history.