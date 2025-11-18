EN
    Kazakhstan's Bublik finishes 2025 season with career-best earnings

    10:24, 18 November 2025

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan wrapped up the season with a career-high in prize money, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Kazakhstan’s top tennis player delivered the best season of his career. In 2025, Bublik earned $2,905,991 (about 1.5 billion tenge) in ATP events — a personal record. His total career earnings have now reached $10,646,354 (5.5 billion tenge). He ended the year ranked 11th in the ATP standings, the highest placing of his career.

    In 2025, Bublik won four tournaments, raising his career tally to eight titles.

    Bublik became a Kazakhstani citizen in November 2016, having previously competed under the Russian flag.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has entered the Guinness World Records with a WTA Finals record for the largest prize money in tennis history.

    Alexander Bublik Sport Tennis Kazakhstan ATP
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
