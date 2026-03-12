Kazakhstan’s speed skater wins “De Zilveren Bal” tournament in the Netherlands

The participants competed in the 100m sprint with Kazakhstani speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin winning several rounds and setting a time of 9.560 seconds in the final.

Unfortunately, the 100m sprint is not an Olympic distance.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

Yevgeniy Koshkin placed ninth in the 500m race at the 2026 Olympics. In November 2025, Koshkin won silver at the World Cup stage in the United States, setting a personal best time of 33.67.

