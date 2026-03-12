Kazakhstan’s speed skater wins “De Zilveren Bal” tournament in the Netherlands
Leading speed skaters from around the world, including Olympic and multiple world champion Jordan Stolz, and 2026 Olympic silver medalist Jenning de Boo, took part in the prestigious tournament, reports Qazinform News Agency, citing the “Schrodinger’s Sport” Telegram channel.
The participants competed in the 100m sprint with Kazakhstani speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin winning several rounds and setting a time of 9.560 seconds in the final.
Unfortunately, the 100m sprint is not an Olympic distance.
Yevgeniy Koshkin placed ninth in the 500m race at the 2026 Olympics. In November 2025, Koshkin won silver at the World Cup stage in the United States, setting a personal best time of 33.67.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won bronze at 2026 World Speed Skating Championships.