Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2026 World Speed Skating Championships
06:20, 8 March 2026
Kazakhstani speed skater Nadezhda Morozova claimed the bronze medal at the 2026 ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
She finished third in the women's 500-meter race, clocking 38.72 seconds, just 0.97 seconds behind the winner, Miho Takagi of Japan, with 37.75 seconds.
Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong of the Netherlands took silver.
The championship brought together 24 sportsmen.
Noteworthy, Kazakhstani Danilina wins first-round doubles match at Indian Wells Masters.