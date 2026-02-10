EN
    Kazakhstan’s special forces lead UAE SWAT Challenge

    07:11, 10 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s special forces teams have taken the lead at the UAE SWAT Challenge, impressing on the third day of competition among 109 teams from 48 countries, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh State Security Service.

    Photo credit: State Security Service
    Photo credit: State Security Service

    Kazakh squads swept all three top spots in the third stage. Kazakhstan A set a record time of 2 minutes in the Rescue the Officer task, securing first place. Kazakhstan B finished second, while Kazakhstan C claimed third.

    Photo credit: State Security Service

    Two other Kazakh teams also ranked in the top 20. Kazakhstan D was placed 19th, and the women’s team Tomiris followed closely, outperforming many male teams and leading among female squads.

    Photo credit: State Security Service

    After three stages, Kazakhstan C holds the overall lead, with Kazakhstan A in second place. With two competition days remaining, Kazakhstan’s special forces are firmly positioned at the top of this elite international tournament.

    Photo credit: State Security Service
    Photo credit: State Security Service

    As written before, Kazakhstan’s special operations units delivered a strong performance on the opening day of the international UAE SWAT Challenge currently under way in Dubai.

    Army Kazakhstan Sport UAE
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
