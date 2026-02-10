Kazakhstan’s special forces lead UAE SWAT Challenge

Photo credit: State Security Service

Kazakh squads swept all three top spots in the third stage. Kazakhstan A set a record time of 2 minutes in the Rescue the Officer task, securing first place. Kazakhstan B finished second, while Kazakhstan C claimed third.

Photo credit: State Security Service

Two other Kazakh teams also ranked in the top 20. Kazakhstan D was placed 19th, and the women’s team Tomiris followed closely, outperforming many male teams and leading among female squads.

Photo credit: State Security Service

After three stages, Kazakhstan C holds the overall lead, with Kazakhstan A in second place. With two competition days remaining, Kazakhstan’s special forces are firmly positioned at the top of this elite international tournament.

Photo credit: State Security Service

Photo credit: State Security Service

As written before, Kazakhstan’s special operations units delivered a strong performance on the opening day of the international UAE SWAT Challenge currently under way in Dubai.