Kazakhstan's Sonja Zhiyenbayeva jumps 284 spots in WTA rankings

The 20-year-old athlete won her second consecutive title in Spain, claiming the W35 tournament in Vigo just a week after taking the W75 event in Ourense.

These wins have lifted the Kazakh player from 738th to 454th in the world rankings.

It is noteworthy that this remarkable rise has made Zhiyenbayeva the third-ranked player in Kazakhstan, behind only Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva.

Besides, Zhiyenbayeva has now overtaken two more experienced compatriots in the global rankings. Zhibek Kulambayeva is ranked 464th, while Aruzhan Sagandykova is 625th.