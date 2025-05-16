Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition

The Kazakhstan Armed Forces team is participating in the annual Best Warrior competition at the Camp Navajo military base in Arizona.

Kazakhstan is represented by sergeants Aslan Darkhan from the 54835-A battalion and Rauan Tokhtarbekov from the 18404 Guard company, both of whom earned top prizes in last year’s competition.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

The competition, which runs until May 18, features service members from seven U.S. states, as well as participants from Fiji, Guam, Tonga, and the Philippines. Hosted annually by the Arizona National Guard, the Best Warrior competition identifies the top non-commissioned officers in military applied disciplines.

The competition includes 10 main events: an army combat fitness test, combat training tasks, a night patrol, map reading, terrain assessment, movement by azimuth, area patrolling, tactical medicine, shooting with an M-240V machine gun, M-4 assault rifle, and M-17 pistol, as well as a 22 km forced march in full gear with a 12 kg load.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Despite the tough competition and performing exercises with U.S. Army weapons and equipment, the Kazakh servicemen are achieving outstanding results. Darkhan Aslan set a new record in the 800m run, completing it in 2 minutes and 5 seconds. His time is now the fastest in the history of the Arizona National Guard competition.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

