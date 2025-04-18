EN
    State security service wins Kazakhstan’s 1st FPV drone tournament

    13:15, 18 April 2025

    Initiated by the State Security Service, the first Kazakhstan’s FPV drone tournament for law enforcement agencies, the Military Drone Race, was held at the Mylan Field Training Center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The State Security Service

    Participants included teams from the State Security Service, the National Security Committee, the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Defense, Emergency Situations, and others. The tournament was held in partnership with the Ashyq Aspan Foundation.

    Photo credit: The State Security Service

    The State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan team secured first place, followed by the State Protection Service’s "A" team of the National Security Committee’s in second, and the Military Engineering Institute of Radio Electronics and Communications team in third.

    Photo credit: The State Security Service

    The FPV drone piloting tournament aimed to enhance the professional training of specialists in this field.

    The competition provided a platform for operators to refine their skills with cutting-edge systems and exchange practical experiences, setting a direction for the future tactical application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

    Photo credit: The State Security Service
    Photo credit: The State Security Service

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is to spend 120 billion tenge on defense sector development.

    Nariman Mergalym
