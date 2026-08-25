Kazakhstan’s social spending to surpass 10 trillion tenge

According to him, the draft new budget will channel nearly 34.9% of all expenses or 10.5 trillion tenge for social commitments.

An additional 739 billion tenge will be directed for social benefits taking indexation into account.

3.8 trillion tenge more will be allocated to support the real economic sector that is 507 billion tenge more against 2026.

Earlier, he said republican budget revenues are projected to hit 25.6 trillion tenge, or 12.9% of GDP, while expenditures will rise to 30.2 trillion tenge. The budget deficit is reported to be 2.3% of GDP.

As written before, the draft republican budget for 2027-2029 and socioeconomic development forecast for the next three years were presented at today’s Government meeting in Astana.