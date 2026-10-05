Kazakhstan's Skatov cruises past Sakellaridis in Shanghai Masters qualifying
Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov got off to a successful start in qualifying for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the semifinal of the qualification round, Timofey Skatov defeated Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 31 minutes.
Skatov recorded one ace and one double fault. Sakellaridis hit five aces and committed three double faults. The Kazakhstani player made noticeably fewer unforced errors — 16 compared to his opponent's 28.
With this win, Timofey Skatov advanced to the final qualifying round, where he will face Australia's Bernard Tomic. The winner will earn a spot in the main draw in Shanghai.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis players Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik learned their latest positions in the WTA and ATP live rankings.