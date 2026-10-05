Kazakhstan's Skatov cruises past Sakellaridis in Shanghai Masters qualifying

In the semifinal of the qualification round, Timofey Skatov defeated Greece's Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-3, 6-2. The match lasted 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Skatov recorded one ace and one double fault. Sakellaridis hit five aces and committed three double faults. The Kazakhstani player made noticeably fewer unforced errors — 16 compared to his opponent's 28.

With this win, Timofey Skatov advanced to the final qualifying round, where he will face Australia's Bernard Tomic. The winner will earn a spot in the main draw in Shanghai.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis players Elena Rybakina and Alexander Bublik learned their latest positions in the WTA and ATP live rankings.