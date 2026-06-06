Kazakhstan's Skatov advances to Perugia Challenger semifinals

The world No. 189, Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, secured a straight-sets victory over Italy’s Marco Cecchinato, ranked No. 178, in the quarterfinals. The two players had met twice before, with Cecchinato winning both times. This time, however, Skatov turned the tables, claiming a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In the match, which lasted more than two hours, Skatov fired one ace and converted six of his 13 break points. Cecchinato recorded two aces and broke serve four times, converting four of his 12 break points.

Timofey Skatov will face the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Portugal’s Henrique Rocha and Switzerland’s Rémy Bertola for a place in the final.

The Perugia Challenger offers a prize fund of €203,900, and the champion earns 125 ATP ranking points.

Skatov’s run to the semifinals featured two hard-fought victories. In the opening round, he defeated Lithuania’s Vilius Gaubas, ranked No. 133 in the world, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Skatov then edged Taiwan’s Chun-Hsin Tseng, ranked No. 181 in the world, in a dramatic three-set battle, winning 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s top women’s doubles player, had advanced to the 2026 French Open final in Paris, France.