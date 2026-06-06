Kazakhstani Danilina reaches Roland Garros women’s doubles final

In the semifinals, Anna Danilina and her Serbian partner Aleksandra Krunić faced the duo of Shuko Aoyama of Japan and En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei.

The match lasted two sets, with Danilina and Krunić securing a convincing 7-5, 6-2 victory, booking their place in the championship match.

In the final, the Kazakh-Serbian pair will face American Taylor Townsend and Czech star Katerina Siniakova.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina reached the women’s doubles semifinals at the 2026 French Open.