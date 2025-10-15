Kazakhstan’s sitting volleyball team extends winning streak at World Cup

Earlier, the Kazakh team earned confident victories over Italy, Poland, and Canada — all with the same commanding 3–0 scoreline.

Their next matches are scheduled for October 16 — against the U.S. at 3:00 a.m. Astana time and against Thailand at 8:00 p.m.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The WPV Sitting Volleyball World Cup is taking place from October 9 to 18 in Fort Wayne, U.S. The tournament brings together 14 men’s and 6 women’s national teams and serves as a key qualifying event for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

At present, Team Kazakhstan confidently leads the standings, with Egypt in second place and the U.S. in third.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan’s national team made history by winning the Asian Championships for the first time and now ranks among the world’s top five out of 66 teams.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Currently, 19 Paralympic sports are actively developing in Kazakhstan, with over 800 domestic competitions held each year and Kazakh athletes taking part in more than 80 international tournaments, including major global events.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Additionally, sitting volleyball has been designated as a priority sport under the order of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Law “On Physical Culture and Sports.”

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev has become a three-time world champion in Paralympic powerlifting.