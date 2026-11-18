Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decree.

The university will open on the grounds of the culture and art faculty of the Auezzov South Kazakhstan Research University. It will offer bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD programs.

The university will focus on sought-after creative specialties, including cinema and playwrighting, filmmaking and television, graphic arts and multimedia, media management, camera skills and sound engineering.

The university will be granted a special status to expand opportunities to introduce contemporary educational programs, participate in international projects and develop cooperation in education, science, culture and creative industries.

It should be noted, two Kazakh universities join Turkic World Union of Art Universities.