Kazakhstan’s shooting team to compete at World Cup stage

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) released the entry list for the upcoming tournament.

Fifteen athletes will represent the Kazakhstani team: Saule Alimbek, Yelizaveta Bezrukova, Nikita Chiryukin, Kirill Fedkin, Eldar Imankulov, Artemiy Kabakov, Arina Malinovskaya, Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Satpayev, Valeriya Popelova, Valeriy Rakhimzhan, Nikita Shakhtorin, Sofiya Shulzhenko, Nina Starova, and Ruslan Yunusmetov.

The World Cup stage is scheduled to run until April 13.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had secured medals at the Asian Shooting Championships in Delhi, India.