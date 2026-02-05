Kazakhstan steps onto podium at Asian Shooting Championships

Kazakhstan’s national team has claimed two medals at the major continental tournament.

Kazakhstan's Valery Rakhimzhan won a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol event.

In addition, Kazakhstan secured bronze in the team competition.

The team roster features Valery Rakhimzhan, Kirill Fedkin, and Eldar Imankulov.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the International Olympic Committee has published the list of officials, including technical delegates, judges, and other specialists, for each of the 116 events at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.