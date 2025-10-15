Kazakhstan's Shevchenko wins at the start of Almaty Open 2025

In his opening match, Shevchenko battled past Serbia’s Laslo Djere with a score of 7–6 (7–1), 7–6 (14–12) in two sets. The match lasted two hours and eight minutes.

The Kazakhstani tennis player will next face France’s Corentin Moutet, currently ranked 41st in the world.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly has won the J300 Wanju in South Korea.