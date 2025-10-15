EN
    Kazakhstan's Shevchenko wins at the start of Almaty Open 2025

    10:42, 15 October 2025

    Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan cruised into the second round of the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In his opening match, Shevchenko battled past Serbia’s Laslo Djere with a score of 7–6 (7–1), 7–6 (14–12) in two sets. The match lasted two hours and eight minutes.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player will next face France’s Corentin Moutet, currently ranked 41st in the world.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly has won the J300 Wanju in South Korea.

    Tennis ATP Sport Kazakhstan Almaty
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
